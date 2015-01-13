Bonnaroo reveals 2015 lineup

Bonnaroo’s lineup tends to be an embarrassment of riches—the remote location of The Farm allows for all-night sets and sunrise surprises (Bonnaroo is the only curfew-free festival in the U.S.) while the four-day format lets Thursday exist as an emerging-artist day before Friday turns into a bloodbath of talent and constantly having to pick between favorites. This year is no different. In fact, it’s probably the deepest—and jammiest—you’ll find this summer. The lineup was announced Tuesday evening interactively; fans who called in between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. were given the name of an artist and then got to share on their social media using the #bonnaroo hashtag.

And what did they reveal? Headliners are Billy Joel, Mumford & Sons, Deadmau5, and Kendrick Lamar and that really, they are just the beginning of the 125+-name list. Florence and the Machine, Robert Plant and The Sensation Space Shifters, My Morning Jacket, and Bassnectar also have top billings and are joined by newcomer Hozier, Flying Lotus, Earth Wind & Fire, Tove Lo, Glass Animals, Run the Jewels, Mø, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, and many more.

While one SuperJam remains a mystery—we do know the other: The Bluegrass Situation SuperJam featuring Ed Helms & Special Guests. The last few years at The Farm have perhaps been a bit light on jam bands, certainly this will satisfy the craving.

The full list can be found here. The festival will take place June 11-14, with tickets going on sale Saturday at noon.