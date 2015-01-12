'The Simpsons' pays tribute to Charlie Hebdo with iconic image

The Simpsons Close this dialog window Streaming Options

George Clooney melted hearts at the Golden Globes Sunday when he paid tribute to the fallen cartoonists of Charlie Hebdo during his lifetime achievement award acceptance speech—and FOX’s The Simpsons also honored the fallen staffers of the satirical newspaper who were killed in last week’s terrorist attack in Paris.

The episode, “Bart’s Best Friend” (penned by Judd Apatow back in 1990), featured an image of Maggie Simpson standing silently against a red, white and blue background, holding a banner that said “Je Suis Charlie.” The image bears resemblance to Eugène Delacroix’s famous Liberty Leading the People painting.

Many Golden Globe nominees were seen walking the carpet last night wearing “Je Suis Charlie” buttons in solidarity; presenter Jared Leto also announced solidarity with the publication during the telecast.