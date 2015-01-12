Judd Apatow to Bill Cosby: 'Go in your mansion and disappear'

Judd Apatow’s mostly been keeping his criticisms of Bill Cosby—whom dozens of women have recently accused of sexual assault—to a 140-character minimum, but the director got a chance to elaborate on his Cosby-related feelings when he appeared on Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast.

“I absolutely would like to see him in jail,” Apatow told Maron. “That’s where people who commit sexual assaults go.”

Apatow’s been so vocal about the Cosby allegations on Twitter that Black-ish showrunner Kenya Barris called him out in December: “Dude. Enough. Not defending him AT ALL, but u do realize this borders on strangely obsessive, right?” Barris wrote to Apatow in the first of a series of tweets.

Apatow says he and Barris spoke afterwards, and he “can understand why someone would say, ‘Why does Judd care about this?'” “I don’t know, I have two daughters. I’m a comedian. I see [Cosby] a little bit as our comedy dad,” Apatow said. “It’s like finding out your comedy dad is a really evil guy.”

He added that the lack of other celebrities voicing their opposition to Cosby is one reason why he won’t stop talking about it. “If everybody was talking about it, I probably wouldn’t have much to say about it,” he said. “But I don’t want it to suddenly disappear and then he kind of just goes back out on the road and does his thing.”

Two celebrities who have brought up Cosby’s alleged crimes are Amy Poehler and Tina Fey: The two mocked Cosby during Sunday’s Golden Globes monologue with a joke that appeared to shock their star-filled audience.

But despite the many allegations against him, some Cosby fans are still willing to support the comedian at his stand-up shows—which Apatow thinks Cosby needs to stop doing. “At the very least, go in your mansion and disappear for the rest of your life,” Apatow said, addressing Cosby. “He shouldn’t be rewarded and applauded for raping that many women.”