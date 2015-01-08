Jimmy Kimmel's head subjected to microphone, lice test on 'The Eric Andre Show'

If you are a celebrity who ventures onto The Eric Andre Show for an interview, things may get a little uncomfortable. (Or for Lauren Conrad, a lot uncomfortable.) But Jimmy Kimmel is a professional comedian who surely can handle any situation that a fellow late-night talk show host throws his way. Let's see how he does in this exclusive clip from Friday night's episode (Jan. 9, 12:15 a.m., Adult Swim), as our boom mic operator gets a little too close for comfort and sidekick Hannibal Buress administers a lice test.