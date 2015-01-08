Jimmy Kimmel's head subjected to microphone, lice test on 'The Eric Andre Show'
If you are a celebrity who ventures onto The Eric Andre Show for an interview, things may get a little uncomfortable. (Or for Lauren Conrad, a lot uncomfortable.) But Jimmy Kimmel is a professional comedian who surely can handle any situation that a fellow late-night talk show host throws his way. Let's see how he does in this exclusive clip from Friday night's episode (Jan. 9, 12:15 a.m., Adult Swim), as our boom mic operator gets a little too close for comfort and sidekick Hannibal Buress administers a lice test.
Will Kimmel's coif come up clean? Why does the conversation involve snakes with human traits? The video contains answers to those two questions, plus others we're too afraid to ask.
