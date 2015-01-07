'Agent Carter' ratings slightly off target

Agent Carter, Marvel’s latest synergistic super-hero venture, had a somewhat sluggish premiere in the ratings Tuesday night.

The Captain America spin-off starring Hayley Atwell in the title role delivered 6.9 million viewers and a 1.9 adults 18-49 rating. That’s down 60 percent from the series premiere of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD in 2013, though up 12 percent from SHIELD‘s current season average. ABC points out that this is the two-hour time slot’s best ratings in more than a year, yet one would expect a bigger pop for a well-known title with the Marvel brand. Worrisomely, Agent Carter‘s ratings gradually declined during its two-hour premiere, starting with a 2.0 and concluding with a 1.7 during its final half hour.

Agent Carter scored fairly good reviews from critics, however, so perhaps numbers will improve, or at least remain steady — coming in second place to CBS for the night isn’t a terrible position for ABC to be in.Interestingly, Carter‘s demo number matches The CW’s recent record-setting premiere for its Tuesday night D.C. Comics-based super-hero series The Flash. Here’s EW’s Agent Carter recap for more.