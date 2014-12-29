Sony: 'The Interview' has made more than $15 million online

The Interview
James Franco and Seth Rogen were a part of many Christmases this year: The Interview has made over $15 million in online rentals or sales, Sony announced.
The movie, in which Franco and Rogen play a television host and producer assigned to kill Kim Jong-un, was made available Christmas Eve on a variety of online platforms including YouTube and Google Play, costing $5.99 to rent and $14.99 to buy. According to Sony, the movie was rented or purchased more than two million times through Saturday.
Though at one point it seemed like a theatrical release of The Interview wasn’t to be, the movie also brought in $2.8 million over the four-day weekend from 331 theaters.
Franco, Rogen, and Rogen’s co-director Evan Goldberg live tweeted a viewing of the movie Sunday night.
The Interview is also now available on iTunes.
