Sony: 'The Interview' has made more than $15 million online

James Franco and Seth Rogen were a part of many Christmases this year: The Interview has made over $15 million in online rentals or sales, Sony announced.

The movie, in which Franco and Rogen play a television host and producer assigned to kill Kim Jong-un, was made available Christmas Eve on a variety of online platforms including YouTube and Google Play, costing $5.99 to rent and $14.99 to buy. According to Sony, the movie was rented or purchased more than two million times through Saturday.

Though at one point it seemed like a theatrical release of The Interview wasn’t to be, the movie also brought in $2.8 million over the four-day weekend from 331 theaters.

Franco, Rogen, and Rogen’s co-director Evan Goldberg live tweeted a viewing of the movie Sunday night.

A movie that ends with,”shit his pants. The end,” is probably a master piece. @Sethrogen@evandgoldberg#TheInterview — James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) December 28, 2014

The Interview is also now available on iTunes.