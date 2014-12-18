Winona Ryder, Edgar Wright among Sundance 2015 jury members

Image zoom Rob Kim/Getty Images

The Sundance Institute has packed the 2015 Sundance Film Festival with a host of writers, directors, actors, and others for the six juries that will be handing out prizes during next year’s festival.

The U.S. Dramatic Jury includes the most recognizable names, with cinematographer Lance Acord, editor Sarah Flack, director Cary Fukunaga, actress Winona Ryder, and director Edgar Wright on the committee. Ryder will actually be in Experimenter, which is set to premiere at the festival.

The U.S. Documentary Jury will consist of the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Eugene Hernandez, cinematographer Kirsten Johnson, NPR host Michele Norris, producer Gordon Quinn, and director Roger Ross Williams.

The World Cinema panels only have three members apiece. World Documentary films will be judged by director of a non-profit Elena Fortes Acosta, director Mark Cousins, and Tribeca Film Institute’s Ingrid Kopp, while director Mia Hansen-Løve, IMDb CEO Col Needham, and writer and director Taika Waititi are on the jury for World Dramatic films.

Short Films will be judged by production designer K.K. Barrett, actress Alia Shawkat, and photographer and director Autumn de Wilde.

Short Film Awards will be announced at a separate ceremony on Jan. 27 at Park City’s Jupiter Bowl.

The Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize Jury for Science in Film will include Jonathan Nolan, Paula Aspell, James Marlin, Brit Marling, and Adam Steltzner.

The awards ceremony on Jan. 31 will be hosted by comedian Tig Notaro. A documentary about her life, Tig, is also set to premiere at the festival, which will run from Jan. 22 to Feb. 1.