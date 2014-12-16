Pottermore Christmas, day 5: Dumbledore remembers Tom Riddle

Today’s Pottermore riddle is brought to you in part by Kid Voldemort, a.k.a. Tom Riddle.

In day five of the 12 days of Pottermore Christmas, today’s riddle highlights a special moment in the Half-Blood Prince, in which Professor Dumbledore looks back on his memories in the Hogwarts Pensieve in order to recall the moment where he recruited future amphibian-faced dark wizard Voldemort.

In an orphanage in London where Tom Riddle resides,

a suited wizard visits him, it’s quite a surprise,

after showing the boy magical tricks of all sorts,

which future headmaster offers him a place at Hogwarts?

The answer is, of course, Professor Dumbledore, and the treat of the day is a back story on the Pensieve, the magical device used by the most advanced wizards (i.e. Dumbledore) in order to recreate livable memories. It’s not incredibly new knowledge, but stay steady; there will be seven more days of this riddle extravaganza.

