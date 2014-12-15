Though he might look the part of a superhero, Jon Hamm says he’s glad he never signed up for a superhero role.

In anticipation of his turn on Channel 4’s Black Mirror: White Christmas, Hamm spoke to the Radio Times about Hollywood’s obsession with the youth demographic—a demographic he says does not find him appealing. (Really though? Really?) Hamm stressed that he feels “old and irrelevant in the current media landscape,” citing the Hemworths and the One Directions of the world as what the majority of Hollywood is after.

“Ask anyone under the age of 20 if they have heard of me and they will go ‘No, that guy looks like my dad,'” Hamm said to the Radio Times. “It doesn’t compute to the generation that most of Hollywood cares about, If your last name’s not Hemsworth or you are not in One Direction or you don’t wear a cape and tights for a living, you literally have a hard time making an impression.”

Hamm also emphasized the almost decade-long contracts actors sign on to when they agreed to do a superhero film.

“The deals that they make you do are so draconian. And, of course, you are signed on for not only the movie that you are signed on for… but at least two more that you haven’t read and you have no idea what they are going to be and all the crossover ones you are going to have to do,” Hamm said. “For me to sign on now to do a superhero movie would mean I would be working until I am 50 as that particular superhero.”