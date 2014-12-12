Jeremih arrested after missing flight: report

Emily Blake
December 12, 2014

R&B singer Jeremih was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday after he illegally tried to board a plane, according to reports.

The singer, whose full name is Jeremih Felton, had missed the final boarding call on a U.S. Airways flight to Phoenix, Ariz., when a member of his entourage, Dontate Cunningham, opened the locked jetway door for him and another man, Port Authority police told NBC New York.

Jeremih was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction of law, while Cunningham was arrested for defiant trespass. According to NBC, they’re expected to be released soon.

