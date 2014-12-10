The Dead Ships head outdoors in their new 'Canyon' video

For the new video for their single “Canyon,” garage trio the Dead Ships takes a rather literal route, juxtaposing shots of some of L.A.’s less scenic aspects with the band playing in the craggy nature that surrounds the city, where an out-of-place-looking hipster pays penance for getting into some romantic shenanigans. Somehow it’s a fitting visual accompaniment to a punchy, affably ragged song that sounds like the Strokes if they’d reinvented themselves as a folk punk band.

“Canyon” will appear on an as-yet-untitled EP produced by Broken Social Scene’s Brendan Canning, due out next spring.