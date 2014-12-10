Watch the Avengers and friends sing Christmas carols in this supercut

Joshua Rivera
December 10, 2014 at 04:42 PM EST

The Avengers

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
Wide Release Date
08/14/98
performer
Sean Connery, Ralph Fiennes, Uma Thurman, Jim Broadbent
director
Jeremiah S. Chechik
distributor
Warner Bros.
genre
Action Adventure, Mystery and Thriller

How’s this for an Easter egg: Hidden across all of the Marvel Studios films are the lyrics to a whole bunch of Christmas carols. Who knew? Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have been saving the world and bringing loads of holiday cheer all this time.

But thanks to YouTube user James Covenant’s work, Marvel’s secret Christmas agenda has now been laid bare for all to see. Stick around for the end—it’s pretty good.

Marvel Entertainment

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now