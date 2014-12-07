'RuPaul's Drag Race': Meet the new queens and see first season 7 tease

It's the most wonderful time of the year—time for the return of RuPaul's Drag Race!

RuPaul drops her flag once again in 2015, and 14 new queens rev up in hopes of being named America's Next Drag Superstar. Logo premiered the season 7 teaser at Sunday's New Now Next Awards, and EW can exclusively share it with Drag Race fanatics.

After feasting your eyes on what hijinks Ru & Co. have in store, learn for the first time which 14 queens will compete.

"This year we have some of the youngest and oldest contestants in RuPaul's Drag Race herstory," Ru said in a statement. "Study each queen closely. Do not underestimate anyone. The girls that make it to the top this season will shock you."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 7 contestants:

Miss Fame (New York City)

Season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres on Logo in 2015.