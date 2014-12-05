Spoiler Room: Scoop on 'State of Affairs,' 'Castle,' 'Mentalist,' and more

Welcome to the Spoiler Room, a safe place for spoiler addicts to come on a weekly basis to learn what’s coming next on their favorite shows and, hopefully, get a few of their own questions answered. If you want scoop on a specific show, send your questions to spoilerroom@ew.com.

When will we find out who’s been texting Charleston on State of Affairs? — Daryl

Charleston comes closer to uncovering the identity of her mystery texter in the next episode, narrowing down the suspects to someone on her team. But she’ll have other things to deal with when someone uncovers damning information in the report on the convoy attack that cost Aaron his life.

What can you tell us about the Castle midseason finale? — Amy

We know from the promos that Castle will have himself “a very mobster

Christmas,” but there’s more to that than you’re probably thinking. Not

only will Castle find himself dealing with a potential mob war, but thanks

to an unexpected blood oath, Castle will soon be considered an

“honorary mobster.” I wonder how Beckett will feel about that…

Any Lisbon-centric scoop for The Mentalist? — Finn

Lisbon will go undercover in county jail to get an inmate to flip on her boyfriend, but when that doesn’t work, she’ll have to stage a jailbreak that quickly turns deadly. Naturally, Jane will put himself in the line of fire to protect her, which will inadvertently lead to a reunion with a very familiar face.

I need something Big Bang Theory. — Mandy

When Leonard, Penny, Sheldon and Amy settle in for another round of board games, the ladies decide it’s high time that the boys do something they want to do: go shopping! And by shopping I mean sitting in those uncomfortable chairs, holding Amy and Penny’s purses.

Is Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. about to lose the bus? — Joe

You’ll find out the answer to that pretty quickly as Tuesday’s winter finale picks up right after Whitehall had Agent 33 order the plane to be shot down. “Our team is in grave danger,” executive producer Maurissa Tancharoen teases, hinting the writers may have considered a world in which S.H.I.E.L.D. is “left with only quintjets.” “It could happen at any moment,” executive producer Jed Whedon adds.

Excited about seeing Reverse Flash, but is there anything else you can share on The Flash’s midseason finale? — Shari

Does this sound like Iris is going to find out Barry’s big secret to anyone else? “There’s a relationship cliffhanger as far as Barry and Iris are concerned,” Grant Gustin tells me. “Some honesty is finally being shed on the situation.”

I love the bromance between Boyle and Peralta on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Anything fun coming up for them? — David

Can you imagine a world in which Jake and Boyle weren’t partners? You might soon have to. An eight-day stakeout in small quarters will expose annoying habits that will threaten to kill their bromance and could see one of them requesting a change.

Do you have anything on the final episodes of Newsroom? — Alyssa

There will be a time jump in Sunday’s episode—sadly, Will’s been in jail a lot longer than expected. In fact, not budging on this issue may turn out to be one of his biggest regrets after he misses out on a big moment back at ACN.

I thought you said Regina fights with Emma, but the Once Upon a Time promo showed Evil Queen battling Snow White. — Ron

It’s both, actually. “Emma escapes and Regina goes out looking for her and she ends up in the sheriff’s office where Mary Margaret and David are locked up behind bars,” Lana Parrilla reveals. “She’s like, ‘Oh, I came here to kill Emma and look who I find. My two favorite idiots.’ Mary Margaret and Regina have a full on battle. We’ll see Regina using a sword for the first time.”

Any scoop on Hart of Dixie?? — Mary Kate

If you’re wondering how the Hart of Dixie producers are going to hide Rachel Bilson’s baby bump this season, they don’t. Instead, Dr. Zoe Hart seduces Wade in an attempt to win him back (because sex always leads to love, amirite?)—but is that how she ends up with a bun in the oven? Oh, and even though Hawaii Five-0’s Ian Anthony Dale would add some welcome diversity to BlueBell, he’s not sticking around. He’s just another one of Lemon’s fake boyfriends in an effort to snatch grandma’s funds for Fancie’s.

Best news I’ve heard all week: Slade Wilson is returning to Arrow, opening up the possibility that each season’s big bad—Malcolm Merlyn and Ra’s al Ghul included—could appear on the screen at the same time… and then my head would explode.

That’s a wrap on this week’s Spoiler Room. Be sure to email your questions to spoilerroom@ew.com or tweet them to @NatalieAbrams.

Additional reporting by Samantha Highfill, Kathryn Luttner and Dan Snierson.