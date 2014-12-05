CBS, Dish Network reach agreement (Update)

UPDATE: CBS and Dish have reached a multi-year agreement to restore the broadcaster’s programming to the satellite service, ending a contract dispute between the two companies. “We are pleased to continue delivering CBS programming to our customers, while expanding their digital access to Showtime content through Showtime Anytime,” said Warren Schlichting, Dish Senior Vice President, Programming. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Previous: Dish Network subscribers in several cities may notice they no longer have access to CBS programming, all thanks to the companies’ failure to reach an agreement in a carriage deal.

CBS pulled the plug at 7 p.m. ET on Friday after, in the network’s words, Dish “dragged its feet” in negotiations, which have been taking place for six months. The deal gave Dish access to CBS-owned TV stations. The blackout effects Dish subscribers in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Dallas, Denver, Boston, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and “several other markets.” The blackout does not affect Showtime.

“CBS has been negotiating a carriage agreement with Dish for six months and has already granted two extensions,” the network said in a statement. “During this time, Dish has dragged its feet at our many attempts to negotiate in good faith. Behavior like this is why Dish has a long history of depriving customers of the programing they have paid for.”

The network added that it wants “appropriate compensation for the most-watched television network with the most popular content in the world, as well as terms that reflect the developing digital marketplace.”

A likely point of contention in negotiations is CBS’ announcement of its own streaming service last month, which charges $5.99 a month for full seasons of the network’s current shows, as well as thousands of episodes from the network’s library. Dish also has plans for its own streaming service, to launch by the end of the year.

In a statement to EW, Dish Network wrote: “We are disappointed that CBS has chosen to black out their local channels, but remain optimistic that the channels will return quickly as both sides are continuing to work tonight to finalize an agreement.”

Here’s the full list of channels affected:

· WUPA-TV, Channel 69 (CW, Atlanta)

· WJZ-TV, Channel 13 (CBS, Baltimore)

· WBZ-TV, Channel 4 (CBS, Boston (Manchester))

· WSBK, Channel 38 (MyTV, Boston (Manchester))

· WBBM-TV, Channel 2 (CBS, Chicago)

· KTVT-TV, Channel 11 (CBS, Dallas-Ft. Worth)

· KTXA-TV, Channel 21 (Independent, Dallas-Ft. Worth)

· KCNC-TV, Channel 4 (CBS, Denver)

· WWJ-TV, Channel 62 (CBS, Detroit)

· WKBD-TV, Channel 50 (CW, Detroit)

· KCBS-TV, Channel 2 (CBS, Los Angeles)

· KCAL-TV, Channel 9 (Independent, Los Angeles)

· WFOR-TV, Channel 4 (CBS, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale)

· WBFS-TV, Channel 33 (MyTV, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale)

· WCCO-TV, Channel 4 (CBS, Minneapolis-St. Paul)

· WCBS-TV, Channel 2 (CBS, New York)

· KYW-TV, Channel 3 (CBS, Philadelphia)

· WPSG-TV, Channel 57 (CW, Philadelphia)

·KDKA-TV, Channel 2 (CBS, Pittsburgh)

·WPCW-TV, Channel 19 (CW, Pittsburgh; also available in Johnstown-Altoona-State College PA)

· KOVR-TV, Channel 13 (CBS, Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto)

· KMAX-TV, Channel 31 (CW, Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto)

· KPIX-TV, Channel 5 (CBS, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose)

· KBCW-TV, Channel 44 (CW, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose)

· KSTW-TV, Channel 11 (CW, Seattle-Tacoma)

· WTOG-TV, Channel 44 (CW, Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota))