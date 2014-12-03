Grumpy Cat movie ratings sub-purr

For once, Grumpy Cat actually has a valid reason to look grumpy.

The sluggish feline and online sensation’s big Hollywood debut — Lifetime’s Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas — delivered 1.8 million viewers during its Saturday night premiere and only a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49.

While not an outright flop — the film was the most tweeted program on TV that night — the movie was absolutely crushed by Hallmark Channel’s time-slot rival Christmas Under Wraps, starring Candace Cameron Bure. Christmas Under Wraps had 5.8 million viewers, a record for the channel.

Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas had something to do with a young girl trying to make friends and save a mall, with Aubrey Plaza doing voiceover for Grumpy Cat. Our critic was pretty harsh on the movie, noting, “Grumpy Cat would hate her movie. Like, hate-hate it.”

Somewhere Grumpy Cat is probably using a litter box lined with crumpled $100 bills and couldn’t care less.