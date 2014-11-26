Man Against Machine

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images
Madison Vain
November 26, 2014 at 05:00 AM EST

Man Against Machine

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Garth Brooks
music label
Sony Nashville
genre
Country

Thirteen years after his last LP, the country superstar returns with Man Against Machine, an album brimming with arena-size anthems, glossy production, and intimate storytelling. His sound hasn’t changed much, but somehow Man doesn’t feel dated. In fact, the likes of ”Wrong About You” and ”All-American Kid” are just what bro-soaked country radio’s been missing. B+

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now