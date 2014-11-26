type Music Current Status In Season performer Garth Brooks music label Sony Nashville genre Country

Thirteen years after his last LP, the country superstar returns with Man Against Machine, an album brimming with arena-size anthems, glossy production, and intimate storytelling. His sound hasn’t changed much, but somehow Man doesn’t feel dated. In fact, the likes of ”Wrong About You” and ”All-American Kid” are just what bro-soaked country radio’s been missing. B+