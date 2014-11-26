Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images
Man Against Machine
- type
- Music
- Current Status
- In Season
- performer
- Garth Brooks
- music label
- Sony Nashville
- genre
- Country
Thirteen years after his last LP, the country superstar returns with Man Against Machine, an album brimming with arena-size anthems, glossy production, and intimate storytelling. His sound hasn’t changed much, but somehow Man doesn’t feel dated. In fact, the likes of ”Wrong About You” and ”All-American Kid” are just what bro-soaked country radio’s been missing. B+
