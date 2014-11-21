Casting Net: 'Doctor Who' alum Matt Smith to star in 'Patient Zero'

• Doctor Who alum Matt Smith will star opposite Natalie Dormer in Patient Zero. Stefan Ruzowitzky is directing the action thriller from a script by Mike Le. The story follows the spread of a super strain of rabies, which leads to the evolution of a new, violent species. An immune survivor must race to find Patient Zero, and a cure, to save his infected wife and the human race at large. [Deadline]

• Brenton Thwaites is in final negotiations for the role of a British soldier, Henry, in the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean installment. The actor is known for this year’s Maleficent and The Giver. The film, once again starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, will hit theaters July 7, 2017. [Deadline]

• Bryce Dallas Howard is in negotiations for the female lead in Pete’s Dragon. David Lowery is directing the film, a remake of the 1977 film. The film follows Pete, a young boy who is raised by a dragon when his parents pass away. The pair live in a forest, which is being threatened by loggers. Lowery and Toby Halbrooks penned the script. Robert Redford is also in talks for the film. [The Wrap]

• Ashley Bell has been cast in Chris Siverston‘s Maternal Bonds, which stars Sarah Rue and Dean Geyer. The story follows a “baby whisperer” named Beth (Rue) who befriends a group of exhausted new parents. Beth, however, is not the perfect person she appears to be. Bell will play a new mother who turns to an online support group for motherhood advice. [The Wrap]

• Katee Sackhoff is set for the indie dramedy Girl Flu. Dorie Barton is directing the film, which stars Jade Pettyjohn, Jeremy Sisto, Heather Matarazzo, Judy Reyes, and Isaiah Mustafa. The film follows a 12-year-old girl, Bird (Pettyjohn), who moves from the San Fernando Valley to Echo Park. Upon moving, she gets her period, is abandoned by her mother, and learns that she can never move back home. The film is in production in Los Angeles. [Deadline]