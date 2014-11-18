'The Following' casts 'Almost Human' star as new big bad
Meet The Following‘s “new face of evil.”
Michael Ealy (Almost Human, The Good Wife) has been cast as as the new big bad in season three of the horror thriller. He’ll play “a brilliant, chameleon-like killer who will push Ryan Hardy (Kevin Bacon) to the brink.” Joe Carroll (James Purefoy) was the show’s main antagonist for the first two seasons, but the character was arrested in the season two finale.
The Following will re-join Fox’s lineup next year, likely in January.
