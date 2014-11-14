CBS cancels 'The Millers'

The Millers is no more.

CBS has canceled the comedy after airing four episodes of its sophomore season, EW has learned.

Production on the series, which stars Will Arnett and Margo Martindale, will be shut down after they finish shooting an episode on Tuesday. The upcoming Nov. 17 installment will still air, but the status on whether any subsequent episodes produced will run is unclear.

The Millers has struggled in the ratings after being shifted to Monday nights following 2 Broke Girls. Its latest outing drew 6.48 million viewers, a sharp drop from its season premiere of 8.93 million and series premiere of 13 million.

