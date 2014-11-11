Max asks Kristina for dating advice in 'Parenthood' sneak peek

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 03/02/10 performer Lauren Graham, Craig T. Nelson broadcaster NBC genre Drama

For Parenthood‘s Kristina, Max’s sudden interest in girls has only made her life more stressful. Although Adam has tried to convince her that it can be a good thing, for the most part, Kristina’s focused on the potential heartbreak of it all.

And in an exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode, Kristina is left to deal with Max’s crush on her own when Adam is out of town. And according to Max, he’s ready to ask Dylan out on an official out-of-the-house date … if only his mom would tell him how to go about doing that.

