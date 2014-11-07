Warner Bros. will distribute Russell Crowe's 'The Water Diviner'

type Movie Current Status In Season

Warner Bros. will distribute Russell Crowe’s directorial debut, The Water Diviner.

According to Variety, Brett Ratner, whose RatPac Entertainment is financing the film, made the announcement at the American Film Market on Friday. Shooting for the film began last December in Australia and Turkey.

Andrew Knight and Andrew Anastasio wrote the script for the film, in which Crowe plays an Australian farmer who travels to Istanbul to search for his two sons who are missing in action after the Battle of Gallipoli during World War I. Olga Kurylenko will also star in the film as the owner of the hotel that Crowe’s character stays in. Take a look at the trailer for the film, where Crowe shows off his paternal angst as he seeks out hope that his sons may be alive.

The Water Diviner’s U.S. release date has not been set yet.