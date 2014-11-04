Lifetime cancels 'Witches of East End'

Scoop type Movie genre Romance

Witches of East End has been canceled after two seasons, EW has confirmed.

Based on the book series of the same name, the series followed the Beauchamp family of witches (Julia Ormond, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Rachel Boston and Madchen Amick). The second season culminated in several cliffhangers that unfortunately won’t see the light of day.

The first season averaged 1.67 million viewers, but dropped in its second outing to 1.13 million. The Oct. 5 season finale drew only 1.03 million and 0.4 in the 18-49 demographic.

Lifetime has two other new dramas coming down the line: The Omen-inspired Damian from former Walking Dead showrunner Glen Mazzara, and Un-Real, a behind-the-scenes look at the chaos of a Bachelor-esque program, from Marti Noxon.