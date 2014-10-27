'Invisible War' director, producer re-team for campus sex crimes doc

CNN Films in a partnership with The Weinstein Company’s Radius studio announced today that they will produce a film examining sex crimes on college campuses.

The currently untitled film will be directed and produced by The Invisible War‘s Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, while CNN holds the broadcast rights to air the film late next year after its theatrical run.

The first collaboration for Dick and Ziering since War, this new film will highlight the personal struggles of several survivors of sexual assault. Some of those featured in the film will reveal their stories to friends and administrators as the documentary attempts to showcase the frequency with which these crimes can go unreported.

The film will also make parallels to the U.S. military’s issues with sexual assault, which was the main topic of Dick and Ziering’s Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning documentary The Invisible War.

“The statistics are staggering—our country has a moral obligation to address this issue. We hope our film will provide a wake-up call to our nation to better protect our students,” director Kirby Dick said in a statement about the film’s goals.

No release date has been set for the documentary, but the filmmakers plan to release it in theaters sometime in 2015 before it airs on CNN later in the year.