J.K Rowling to publish short story on Harry Potter foe on Pottermore

J.K. Rowling is returning to the wizarding world to focus on one of Harry Potter’s most twisted foes.

According to a press release, J.K. Rowling will publish a 1,700-word piece of new writing on Pottermore next week. The work will center on Potter nemesis Dolores Umbridge, who was played by Imelda Staunton in the Potter films. The former Hogwarts professor was one of Harry’s cruelest enemies; she was sentenced to life in Azkaban for her sadistic crusade to persecute Muggle-borns. Rowling’s writing will focus on Umbridge’s backstory, as well as Rowling’s own insight into the character.

As Pottermore itself wrote, “Umbridge is not only one of the most malicious Potter characters—she is the only person other than Lord Voldemort to leave a permanent physical scar on Harry.” Umbridge scarred Harry with a Blood Quill, an object of dark magic that uses the blood of its user as ink.

Rowling’s new Potter writing will be released Oct. 31 on Pottermore. It follows a string of new Potter material released by Rowling this year via the website, including a fake news story about the Quidditch World Cup that gave an update on Harry, Ron, and Hermione, a snarky World Cup liveblog from the notorious Rita Skeeter, and a deep look at the singing witch Celestina Warbeck.