Aaron Paul takes on Toys 'R' Us after 'Breaking Bad' toys are pulled

Dan Snierson
October 23, 2014 at 12:00 PM EDT

Breaking Bad

TV Show
Off Air
5
01/20/08-09/29/13
Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Aaron Paul, Bob Odenkirk
Vince Gilligan
AMC
Drama

Looks like Toys “R” Us won’t be on Aaron Paul’s holiday shopping destinations.

The Breaking Bad vet took to Twitter on Thursday to blast the retailer for yanking Breaking Bad-themed dolls from its stores earlier this week after some petition pressure from a Florida mother. In her online petition, which gathered 9,000-plus signatures, Susan Meyers said that Toys “R” Us’ decision to “sell a Breaking Bad doll, complete with a detachable sack of cash and a bag of meth, alongside children’s toys is a dangerous deviation from their family friendly values.” Bryan Cranston—who starred as meth kingpin Walter White for five seasons on the Emmy-winning drama—expressed his Twitter disapproval on Monday when Toys “R” Us confirmed the removal of all Walter White and Jesse Pinkman dolls, noting that the action figures were on an “indefinite sabbatical.” Cranston tweeted: “‘Florida mom petitions against Toys ‘R Us over Breaking Bad action figures.’ I’m so mad, I’m burning my Florida Mom action figure in protest.”

Today, Paul, aka Jesse Pinkman, joined his former meth-making partner in outrage by firing off a series of tweets that called out the retailer for hypocrisy, starting with one that invoked the always-polarizing Barbie:

Next, he pretended to show Barack Obama’s incredulity over this situation:

Then he brought violent video games into the discussion:

Finally, he steered people to sign a petition that urges Toys “R” Us to keeping selling the toys. That petition has already topped the 10,000-signature mark.

https://twitter.com/_/status/525443296718372864

EW was unable to confirm whether Toys “R” Us has now pulled all “Florida Mom” Halloween costumes from its stores.

