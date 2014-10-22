'Goodfellas' actor Frank Sivero sues 'The Simpsons' for $250 million

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 12/17/89 performer Hank Azaria, Nancy Cartwright, Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Yeardley Smith guest performer Pierce Brosnan, Richard Gere, Stephen Jay Gould, Lisa Kudrow, Edward Norton, R.E.M., Ben Stiller, Reese Witherspoon broadcaster Fox genre Cartoons/Animation, Comedy

The Simpsons‘ Louie acts a lot like Frank Sivero’s character does in Goodfellas—and Sivero is filing a lawsuit against The Simpsons.

In the lawsuit, filed Tuesday and obtained by Deadline, Sivero claims that he and some Simpsons writers lived next door to each other when Sivero was preparing for his role in Goodfellas, which came out in 1990. In 1991, The Simpsons debuted the character of Louie, a member of the Springfield mob who resembles Sivero in both looks and mannerisms. Louie has appeared in multiple episodes since then.

The lawsuit acknowledges that “over the years, The Simpsons were known for basing characters on the television series on those of real life people and real life characters,” but Sivero claims he “continues to suffer severe financial damages in the form of lost income [he] should have received in compensation for his name and likeness being used.” Although the Simpsons character doesn’t share a name with either Sivero or his Goodfellas character, Frank Carbone, Sivero is asking for $250 million in damages.

Fox did not immediately respond to EW‘s request for comment.