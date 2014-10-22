'Goodfellas' actor Frank Sivero sues 'The Simpsons' for $250 million

Everett Collection/Fox
Ariana Bacle
October 22, 2014 at 04:54 PM EDT

The Simpsons

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
run date
12/17/89
performer
Hank Azaria, Nancy Cartwright, Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Yeardley Smith
guest performer
Pierce Brosnan, Richard Gere, Stephen Jay Gould, Lisa Kudrow, Edward Norton, R.E.M., Ben Stiller, Reese Witherspoon
broadcaster
Fox
genre
Cartoons/Animation, Comedy

The Simpsons‘ Louie acts a lot like Frank Sivero’s character does in Goodfellas—and Sivero is filing a lawsuit against The Simpsons.

In the lawsuit, filed Tuesday and obtained by Deadline, Sivero claims that he and some Simpsons writers lived next door to each other when Sivero was preparing for his role in Goodfellas, which came out in 1990. In 1991, The Simpsons debuted the character of Louie, a member of the Springfield mob who resembles Sivero in both looks and mannerisms. Louie has appeared in multiple episodes since then.

The lawsuit acknowledges that “over the years, The Simpsons were known for basing characters on the television series on those of real life people and real life characters,” but Sivero claims he “continues to suffer severe financial damages in the form of lost income [he] should have received in compensation for his name and likeness being used.” Although the Simpsons character doesn’t share a name with either Sivero or his Goodfellas character, Frank Carbone, Sivero is asking for $250 million in damages.

Fox did not immediately respond to EW‘s request for comment.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now