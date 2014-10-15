Seth Rogen to guest-star on 'The Comeback'

Image zoom Valerie Macon/Getty Images

The Comeback type TV Show

Seth Rogen is making a Comeback.

The Pineapple Express actor has landed a guest-starring role on the HBO comedy, playing a fictionalized version of Valerie’s (Lisa Kudrow) former nemesis Paulie G (Lance Barber) on the new show within the show, Seeing Red. Buzzfeed first reported the news.

In the original run, Paulie G was the showrunner of Room and Bored, the sitcom Valerie starred on in a bid to make a comeback in her career, which was all documented for a reality show that was ripe with tense moments between actress and showrunner. Now, Paulie G has created a new show that chronicles his years dealing with drug addiction and his fraught relationships with his actors, including the “fictional” Mallory Church, whom Valerie will portray.

Rogen’s TV credits also include Freaks and Geeks, The League and The Mindy Project.

The Comeback returns Sunday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.