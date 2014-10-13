Katie Holmes set to reprise role in 'The Kennedys - After Camelot'

Katie Holmes is returning to the role of Jackie Kennedy in Reelz Channel’s The Kennedys – After Camelot, a follow-up series to its eight-episode 2011 miniseries The Kennedys, EW has confirmed.

Holmes is also set to direct one of the four episodes that will comprise After Camelot. Jon Cassar will direct the other three episodes after having been behind the camera for all eight episodes of the original Kennedys series.

Production on the series will begin in 2015 with a planned premiere on Reelz some time in 2016. Holmes will executive-produce the miniseries, which is based on J. Randy Taraborrelli’s book After Camelot: A Personal History of the Kennedy Family 1968 to the Present.