ABC gives full season orders to 'How to Get Away with Murder,' 'Black-ish'

Nicole Rivelli/ABC
Natalie Abrams
October 09, 2014 at 12:00 PM EDT

ABC is the first out of the gate with full-season orders, picking up drama How to Get Away with Murder and comedy Black-ish.

Shondaland’s Murder, which stars Viola Davis as an ethically dubious criminal law professor, has become the top series debut of the fall. The series delivered a whopping 14 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49 in its debut. The season will have 15 total episodes.

The Anthony Anderson comedy Black-ish, meanwhile, debuted strong with 10.8 million viewers and a 3.3. The series had the highest-ever retention of Modern Family viewers for a regular comedy debut in the post-Family slot. The season will include 22 total episodes.

The jury is still out on ABC’s other freshman series that have already debuted, Manhattan Love Story and Selfie, whose ratings have been pretty anemic.

