Fox's 'Mulaney' gets off to rough start in the ratings

Fox’s Mulaney bombed.

The new comedy got off to a rough start with only 2.3 million viewers and a 1.0 in the 18-49 demographic tuning in. That’s nearly a 50-percent drop from its lead-in, Family Guy, which drew 3.7 million viewers and a 1.9 versus last week’s 4.5 for its one-hour crossover event with The Simpsons. For its part, Simpsons drew 4.3 million viewers and a 2.0, a drop from the premiere’s 3.9. Brooklyn Nine-Nine also fell with 3.3 million viewers and a 1.6, down from last week’s 2.6. Bob’s Burgers opened the night to 3.2 million viewers and a 1.4.

Over on ABC, Once Upon a Time’s second Frozen-themed outing drew 8.6 million viewers and a 3.1, a modest drop from last week’s premiere, though Resurrection couldn’t retain its audience, dropping 28 percent to 6.2 million viewers and a 1.8. Revenge also dropped a bit to 4.9 million viewers and a 1.3.

NBC football came in first for the night with 18 million viewers and a 6.9, while CBS football drew 16.7 million viewers and a 5.0, followed by 60 Minutes with 14.2 million and a 2.5. Madam Secretary (12.1 million viewers, 1.7) and The Good Wife (10.1 million, 1.4) grew from last week, though the numbers are slightly inflated from football. CSI closed the night down slightly from last week with 8 million and a 1.2.