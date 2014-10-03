Amazon picks up 'Hand of God' and 'Red Oaks'

With a critical success on its hands with Transparent, Amazon has ordered full series of its pilots Hand of God and Red Oaks, the company announced Friday.

Hand of God, starring Ron Perlman, is a drama from World War Z director Marc Forster about a corrupt judge who becomes a vigilante after a breakdown that prompts him to think he is getting messages from God. On a totally different note, Red Oaks is a comedy executive produced by Steven Soderbergh about a New Jersey country club in the 1980s. The pilot was directed by David Gordon Green. “We are excited to get working on full seasons of Hand of God and Red Oaks,” VP of Amazon Studios Roy Price said in a statement. “These shows come from some of the most talented creators in the business. Customers loved the pilot episodes and we can’t wait to hear what they think of the entire series.”

Whit Stillman’s The Cosmopolitans—which EW‘s Melissa Maerz gave an A—could still move forward. Amazon Studios has ordered more scripts to “further explore” Stillman’s preppies in Paris show.