Kygo's about to make tropical house the next big thing

If this past weekend in New York is any indication, there may not be a hotter DJ in the world right now than 23-year-old Kygo. He sold out four shows at four different venues (Output Rooftop for sunset on Saturday, Bowery Ballroom Saturday night, Music Hall of Williamsburg Sunday night and Brooklyn Bowl on Monday night) over the course of three days with his uniquely vibrant tropical house music.

Born Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll (“Kygo” is a nickname from university, combining the first two letters of his first and last names, respectively) in the town of Bergen on Norway’s west coast, he began playing piano at age six. Ten years of professional lessons have had an obvious impact on his music–piano melodies play an essential role in his mixes, along with chill synth leads, playful flourishes, and a tranquil tropical energy that all coalesce into something like a daydream in musical form.

Kygo, who recently signed with Sony Music/Ultra, has gained his social following by remixing highly accessible, fan-favorite songs like Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing” and Ed Sheeran’s “I See Fire” (which has been played close to 15 million times on Soundcloud), along with tracks from Ellie Goulding, Coldplay, The Weeknd, Syn Cole and M83. His take on Passenger’s “Let Her Go” (which he gave away as a free download) wound its way around the Internet, eventually becoming his first No.1 on the Hype Machine charts.

Kygo announced his North American Endless Summer Tour in early August and immediately sold out almost every date. He’s since been adding gigs wherever possible, which is how he came to be basically hosting New York’s music scene this past weekend. At his performances at the Music Hall of Williamsburg and Brooklyn Bowl, the fervor surrounding him was palpable, and understandably so. Kygo beams at the audience, the audience beams right back — and sings along, too. While his stage presence could use just the tiniest refining touch, his earnestness is refreshing, not to mention charming.

Kygo’s tour is supported by rotating openers Anna Lunoe, Amtrac, and tropical house teammate Thomas Jack (who shares the same management, Golden Hare Group, as Kygo). A full list of dates can be found on his official Facebook page. With original compositions and collaborations with the likes of Dillon Francis on the horizon, Kygo could very well be a big part of the sound of 2015.