'Scandal': Your one-minute refresher

Scandal
- type
- TV Show
- genre
- Drama, Thriller
- run date
- 04/05/12
- performer
- Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young
- broadcaster
- ABC
- seasons
- 7
- Current Status
- In Season
- tvpgr
- TV-14
Before you find out where in the world Olivia Pope has been spending her days in the Scandal season 4 premiere, we suggest you take a quick trip down memory lane, because needless to say, a lot happened last season.
Luckily, we have summed up everything you need to remember about season 3 in a one-minute recap, after which, you can pop some popcorn, pour some wine, and enjoy all of the many twists and turns that come with any new season of Scandal.
For a more detailed refresher on last season’s finale, check out our full recap here.
Scandal airs tonight at 9 p.m. on ABC.
