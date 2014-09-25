'Scandal': Your one-minute refresher

placeholder
Samantha Highfill
September 25, 2014 at 12:00 PM EDT

Scandal

type
TV Show
genre
Drama, Thriller
run date
04/05/12
performer
Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young
broadcaster
ABC
seasons
7
Current Status
In Season
tvpgr
TV-14

Before you find out where in the world Olivia Pope has been spending her days in the Scandal season 4 premiere, we suggest you take a quick trip down memory lane, because needless to say, a lot happened last season.

Luckily, we have summed up everything you need to remember about season 3 in a one-minute recap, after which, you can pop some popcorn, pour some wine, and enjoy all of the many twists and turns that come with any new season of Scandal.

For a more detailed refresher on last season’s finale, check out our full recap here.

Scandal airs tonight at 9 p.m. on ABC.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now