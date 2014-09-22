Stream Team Spirit's 'Killing Time' and reconnect with rock 'n' roll

Historically, every time rock ‘n’ roll has started to seem terminally stagnant some group of young musicians will power-wash away the stylistic and philosophical cruft that the genre’s accumulated, relocating its live-wire heart and giving it new life by connecting it to the core principles that it’s forgotten about. In the past, that task has fallen on punks, alt-rockers, and garage rock revivalists, and today it’s falling on a loosely affiliated community of bands that combine all the above with the kind of frills-free, gut-punch energy that’s made legends out of bands like the Stooges and AC/DC.