John Hawkes plays pianist Joe Albany in 'Low Down' trailer

Samantha Highfill
September 19, 2014 at 10:14 PM EDT

Low Down

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
120 minutes
Limited Release Date
10/24/14
performer
Elle Fanning, John Hawkes, Lena Headey
distributor
Oscilloscope Pictures
genre
Drama

During the jazz scene of the 1960’s and 1970’s, pianist Joe Albany struggled with drug addiction. His struggle was then captured by the memoir of his daughter, Amy-Jo Albany.

Now, Jeff Preiss is capturing it all on film. Starring John Hawkes as Joe and Elle Fanning as Amy-Jo, Low Down tells the pianist’s story through the eyes of his daughter. The film also stars Glenn Close, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, and more.

Low Down hits theaters Oct. 24.

