John Hawkes plays pianist Joe Albany in 'Low Down' trailer

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 120 minutes Limited Release Date 10/24/14 performer Elle Fanning, John Hawkes, Lena Headey distributor Oscilloscope Pictures genre Drama

During the jazz scene of the 1960’s and 1970’s, pianist Joe Albany struggled with drug addiction. His struggle was then captured by the memoir of his daughter, Amy-Jo Albany.

Now, Jeff Preiss is capturing it all on film. Starring John Hawkes as Joe and Elle Fanning as Amy-Jo, Low Down tells the pianist’s story through the eyes of his daughter. The film also stars Glenn Close, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, and more.

Low Down hits theaters Oct. 24.