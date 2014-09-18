Catch up on Parenthood season 5 in one minute

By Kathryn Luttner
Updated July 30, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT
On Parenthood, which returns on Sept. 25 for its sixth and last season, the Bravermans have endured a lot over the years—like cancer, selling their childhood home, infidelity. But showrunner Jason Katims promises a drama-free final season.

Just kidding. Prepare yourself by stocking up on Kleenex and watching EW’s 60-second refresher video.

Read a full breakdown of the season-five finale on EW Community.

