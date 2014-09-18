An unlikely gang parties hard in Sneakout's 'The Art of Hanging On' video

As a wise man once said, “Parents just don’t understand.” Grandparents can be another story. Like if your parents are fun-hating control freaks, they might round up a pack of fellow old folks and head out into the streets of L.A. for a night of mischief and kid-friendly partying, perhaps picking up some hot friends along the way.

That’s the lesson of the video for “The Art of Hanging On” by L.A. artist Robert Fleming, a.k.a. Sneakout, who you may have recently heard on Girls. Directed by Andrew Hines, who’s also shot for A$AP Ferg and The Head and The Heart, the clip gives a comedic spin to Fleming’s psychedelically embellished, New Wave-inflected electro-rock. The song’s available on Fleming’s new Letting Go mixtape. If you’re in L.A., you can catch him opening for EW favorite Lowell at Bootleg HiFi on Sept. 22.