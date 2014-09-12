Mandy Moore joins 'Red Band Society'

Mandy Moore is about to play doctor: The singer/actress has signed up for a recurring role on Fox’s upcoming hospital-set drama Red Band Society, the network announced today.

Moore—whose credits include Entourage, Grey’s Anatomy, and A Walk to Remember—will play Dr. Erin Grace, the chief of staff at Ocean Park Hospital, where an eclectic group of young patients are living (and bonding) in the pediatrics wing. Erin also happens to be the ex-fiancée of Dr. Jack McAndrew (Dave Annable), the country’s top pediatric surgeon who also works at the hospital.