Hear the late-season summer song vibes of Ugly Kids Club's 'I Wanna Be Bad'

Miles Raymer
September 09, 2014 at 05:30 PM EDT

Nashville duo Ugly Kids Club—singer Aliegh Shields and producer Steve Wilson—cite noisy underground duos like Sleigh Bells and Crystal Castles as some of their main influences, but on their new single “I Wanna Be Bad” mixes in a lot of Top 40 pop sugar with their high-density electronics. The result sounds a little like Katy Perry fronting a digital reproduction of an ’80s arena rock band, and although it’s coming in a little late in the season, it might have just enough summer song vibes to make you forget that fact.

Their album Head Games is out Sept. 30.

[soundcloud url="http://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/159812314" params="visual=true&show_artwork=true&maxwidth=500&maxheight=750&secret_token=s-qEBCT" width="100%" height="400" iframe="true" /]

