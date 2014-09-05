NFL players read personal Twitter insults in 'Mean Tweets' on 'Kimmel'

Julia Roberts has done it. NBA players have done it. Now its time for some NFL players to get their share of the Internet’s vitriol.

Jimmy Kimmel brought in a gaggle of current and retired football players (and one Erin Andrews) Thursday night for a special NFL edition of “Mean Tweets,” just in time for the regular season to commence. From Michael Strahan’s infamous tooth gap to DeSean Jackson’s penchant for affordable mall-style clothing, Twitter does not leave any possible insult hanging. Below, watch Terrell Owens get called a piece of donkey excrement (in slightly less euphemistic terms) and more.