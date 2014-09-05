NFL players read personal Twitter insults in 'Mean Tweets' on 'Kimmel'

ABC
Teresa Jue
September 05, 2014 at 01:42 PM EDT

Julia Roberts has done it. NBA players have done it. Now its time for some NFL players to get their share of the Internet’s vitriol.

Jimmy Kimmel brought in a gaggle of current and retired football players (and one Erin Andrews) Thursday night for a special NFL edition of “Mean Tweets,” just in time for the regular season to commence. From Michael Strahan’s infamous tooth gap to DeSean Jackson’s penchant for affordable mall-style clothing, Twitter does not leave any possible insult hanging. Below, watch Terrell Owens get called a piece of donkey excrement (in slightly less euphemistic terms) and more.

