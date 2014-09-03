Disney shows off adorable 'Feast' and other shorts for 2015

After the announcement of a Frozen short, Disney’s next three shorts have all been slated through 2015: Two hail from Disney’s own animation studio and one comes from Pixar, but all three look to continue the recent trend of impressive and heartwarming short films.

Feast is the closest film on the horizon, set to debut behind the Disney-Marvel collaboration Big Hero 6 on Nov. 7. From Disney Animation Studios and the director behind Disney’s Oscar-winning short film Paperman, Patrick Osborne, Feast follows Boston terrier Winston, the latest in a long line of adorable dogs in Disney films. Winston loves to eat the unhealthy food his owner drops on the floor, but both of their lives take quite the culinary turn when the owner’s girlfriend, a chef, moves into their home. Taking place over many years, the film is inspired by Osborne’s own habit of taking a picture of his life—and his meals—each day.

After Feast, Disney has two more planned shorts on the way. One will return viewers to the world of Frozen, as Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and more will reunite on screen in Frozen Fever sometime in 2015. The last announced short, Pixar’s Lava, focuses on a singing volcano looking for love. The short will screen behind Pixar’s next full-length film Inside Out, which arrives in theaters on June 29, 2015. Lava was originally planned to debut behind The Good Dinosaur, which was pushed from this summer to November 2015.