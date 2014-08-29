Andrea Anders returns to ABC on 'Modern Family'

type TV Show Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-PG seasons 7 run date 09/23/09 broadcaster ABC genre Comedy

Modern Family has cast Andrea Anders for a recurring role in season 6, EW has learned exclusively.

Anders, who previously co-starred on ABC comedies Better Off Ted and Mr. Sunshine, will play Kim, the wife of the horrible family that moves in next door to the Dunphy clan. As previously announced, Treme’s Steve Zahn will play the husband, Ronnie.

Both will first appear in one of the early episodes of the upcoming sixth season.

Modern Family returns on Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.