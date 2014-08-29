Andrea Anders returns to ABC on 'Modern Family'

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty
placeholder
Natalie Abrams
August 29, 2014 at 04:55 PM EDT

Modern Family

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
tvpgr
TV-PG
seasons
7
run date
09/23/09
broadcaster
ABC
genre
Comedy

Modern Family has cast Andrea Anders for a recurring role in season 6, EW has learned exclusively.

Anders, who previously co-starred on ABC comedies Better Off Ted and Mr. Sunshine, will play Kim, the wife of the horrible family that moves in next door to the Dunphy clan. As previously announced, Treme’s Steve Zahn will play the husband, Ronnie.

Both will first appear in one of the early episodes of the upcoming sixth season.

Modern Family returns on Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now