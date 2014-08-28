Steve Carell gives America hope in new 'Foxcatcher' trailer

type Movie Current Status In Season performer Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, Channing Tatum director Bennett Miller genre Drama

Yet another unnerving trailer for Oscar hopeful Foxcatcher has arrived, and this time it focuses primarily on Steve Carell’s John du Pont and the lofty goals he has for wrestler Mark Schultz, played by Channing Tatum. Bennett Miller’s already acclaimed film hones in on the relationship between the wealthy du Pont and Schultz, whose brother Dave (Mark Ruffalo, in the film) du Pont would ultimately murder. Given the real life outcome of du Pont’s story, the defiant dialogue in this trailer has an eerie quality. “I am leading men, I am training them, I am teaching them, I am giving them a dream, and I am giving America hope,” du Pont says as a militaristic drumbeat plays.

Both Carell and Tatum, who buck public perceptions of their respective images in the movie, wowed critics when the film premiered at Cannes, and both have choruses of Oscar buzz that will likely only grow as the films screens at more festivals. It will hit Telluride, Toronto and New York in the coming months.