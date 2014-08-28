Martin Scorsese interested in directing a Ramones movie

type Movie Current Status In Season

The period between Martin Scorsese films is routinely filled with several speculative reports trumpeting fascinating-sounding “next” projects. There’s his long-gestating Sinatra movie, his plans to unite Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci in The Irishman, and a biopic about the formative years of Teddy Roosevelt. Maybe they’ll get made someday; maybe not. His next concrete project is Silence, with Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, which starts shooting next year—but another potential film project is already drawing attention.

Billboard reported that the estates of The Ramones, the ’70s punk band that celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2016, are planning a series of retrospective projects—including a film to be directed by Scorsese. There’s no script, no writer, and obviously no start date, but a source familiar with the director’s thinking confirmed the Oscar-winner’s interest. (Driver could play one of the guys, right?)

Scorsese has deep roots in the music world: working on the 1970 Woodstock documentary, directing Michael Jackson’s “Bad” video, making the most of several Rolling Stones’ songs in his mobster movies, and directing individual documentaries about the Stones, Bob Dylan, and George Harrison. A Scorsese Ramones movie makes some sense. Perhaps it would even break the record for profanity set by his last film, The Wolf of Wall Street.