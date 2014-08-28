Hilary Swank plays a pianist with ALS in 'You're Not You' trailer
You're Not You
In George C. Wolfe’s You’re Not You, based on the novel of the same name, Hilary Swank stars as Kate, a classical pianist who’s diagnosed with ALS. And thanks to her diagnosis, Kate finds herself in need of an assistant. Enter Bec (Emmy Rossum), a college student and would-be rock singer who doesn’t quite have her life together. But through becoming Kate’s assistant, Bec’s outlook on life will change. And through having Bec as an assistant, so will Kate’s.
EW has an exclusive look at the first trailer for the film, which also stars Josh Duhamel, Marcia Gay Harden, Jason Ritter, Ali Larter, and Loretta Devina.
You’re Not You will be in theaters and On Demand on Oct. 10.
