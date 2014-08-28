Hilary Swank plays a pianist with ALS in 'You're Not You' trailer

In George C. Wolfe’s You’re Not You, based on the novel of the same name, Hilary Swank stars as Kate, a classical pianist who’s diagnosed with ALS. And thanks to her diagnosis, Kate finds herself in need of an assistant. Enter Bec (Emmy Rossum), a college student and would-be rock singer who doesn’t quite have her life together. But through becoming Kate’s assistant, Bec’s outlook on life will change. And through having Bec as an assistant, so will Kate’s.