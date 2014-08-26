Donald Glover to finally play Spider-Man -- in a cartoon
- TV Show
Remember way back in 2010, when Donald Glover campaigned to land an audition for the lead role in Marc Webb’s 2012 Spider-Man reboot? Turns out Glover will finally get a chance to be behind the webs, albeit in a slightly different way than imagined back then.
USA Today reports that the actor and rapper will be voicing the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man in this season of Disney XD’s animated series Ultimate Spider-Man, subtitled Web Warriors. For the uninitiated, Morales, a half-black, half-Latino teenager, has been the Spider-Man of the Ultimate universe for three years now—since the ‘Ultimate’ version of Peter Parker died in the summer of 2011.
It’s a neat example of a meme coming full circle—writer Brian Michael Bendis, who created Miles in the comic books, cites the #donald4spiderman hashtag as the inspiration for Miles’ creation. Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors begins Sunday and will find Peter Parker teaming up with a number of alternate Spider-Men in order to stop the Green Goblin from collecting all of their DNA for his latest scheme.
For a clip of Glover’s voice in action, head on over to Vulture for an exclusive clip from the forthcoming season.
