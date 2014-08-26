Donald Glover to finally play Spider-Man -- in a cartoon

McHale is the king of snark, which made him the perfect choice for prickly, self-obsessed Jeff Winger. But here's the surprise: As Jeff continued to Community Show More About Community type TV Show network NBC

Remember way back in 2010, when Donald Glover campaigned to land an audition for the lead role in Marc Webb’s 2012 Spider-Man reboot? Turns out Glover will finally get a chance to be behind the webs, albeit in a slightly different way than imagined back then.

USA Today reports that the actor and rapper will be voicing the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man in this season of Disney XD’s animated series Ultimate Spider-Man, subtitled Web Warriors. For the uninitiated, Morales, a half-black, half-Latino teenager, has been the Spider-Man of the Ultimate universe for three years now—since the ‘Ultimate’ version of Peter Parker died in the summer of 2011.

It’s a neat example of a meme coming full circle—writer Brian Michael Bendis, who created Miles in the comic books, cites the #donald4spiderman hashtag as the inspiration for Miles’ creation. Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors begins Sunday and will find Peter Parker teaming up with a number of alternate Spider-Men in order to stop the Green Goblin from collecting all of their DNA for his latest scheme.

For a clip of Glover’s voice in action, head on over to Vulture for an exclusive clip from the forthcoming season.