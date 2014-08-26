Marvel releases first photo of Lucy Lawless on 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Image zoom ABC

Lucy Lawless has gone from warrior princess to cylon to an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel has released the first photo of the Battlestar Galactica and Xena alum, who will make her debut in the season-two premiere of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Isabelle Hartley, a S.H.I.E.L.D. vet who helps Coulson and the team in rebuilding the organization. But can she be trusted?

“When we meet her, she might not necessarily be on the right side of things,” executive producer Jed Whedon recently told EW. Get more scoop on who Isabelle shares a past with in Spoiler Room.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. premieres Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.