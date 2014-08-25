'True Blood' ends with season high viewership

Image zoom

Fans might not have been thrilled with that ending, but they sure did watch: HBO’s True Blood finished its run with the vampire drama’s biggest audience of the season.

All told, 4.5 million viewers tuned in for Sunday’s final episode across its two plays, which is on par with last year’s sixth season finale. Moreover, social buzz for True Blood surged to 99,000 tweets.

The True Blood boost helped HBO’s freshman Rapture thriller The Leftovers rise to a season high, averaging 2.1 million viewers across two airings. One question on this show is what will happen now that it no longer has this big True Blood lead in?

On Friday, Cinemax’s period medical drama The Knick set a nightly record with 754,000 viewers.

For their respective seasons, including all forms of viewing, True Blood has averaged 9.4 million viewers; The Leftovers 7.3 million and The Knick 2.7 million.