Watch Benedict Cumberbatch complete the Ice Bucket Challenge naked
Today’s the day. Today is the day when the internet might actually implode. Not only has everyone’s favorite internet boyfriend, Benedict Cumberbatch, joined the trend and completed the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, but he did it more than once … and one time, he did it naked.
After being nominated three times for the challenge, Cumberbatch completed it sitting down, in the shower, in a suit, on his motorcycle, and on his way to his car. In other words, he completed it in a T-shirt, naked, a suit, a leather jacket, and a white T-shirt.
